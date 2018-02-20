Sen. Doug Jones Talks Issues with Community Leaders in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

U.S. Senator Doug Jones is travelling across the state during his first official tour since he was sworn into office.

Jones held a round table discussion with Selma community leaders Tuesday morning.

The discussion centered around some of the key issues facing the community.

Some of the topics included infrastructure, education, workforce development and rural healthcare.

“Its a priority of mine to work with rural healthcare. That’s a combination of helping fund community health centers but it also a function of trying to work with medicaid and medicare,” said Jones.

“We need to make sure that we shore up medicaid and medicare for these communities. The presidents budget actually cuts medicaid and medicare. I don’t think congress is going to let that happen.”

Jones also tour the Rural Health Medical Program facilities in Selma.