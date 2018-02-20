Spring is in the air

by Shane Butler

We continue in this spring-like weather for the remainder of this week. This means basically a mix of sun and clouds along with a few spotty showers at times. Temperatures will be rather warm and well above the average highs of low 60s for this time of the year. We expect low to mid 80s each day and overnight temps only dropping into the 60s. Chance for showers will be low with only a few here and there each afternoon. Looks like a better chance of showers and t-storms Saturday night into Sunday. A cold front will be approaching and we could have a strong to severe storm threat overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. We will keep you posted.