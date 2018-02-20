Stars, Educators Lead Effort for Kids to see ‘Black Panther’

by Alabama News Network Staff

Educators, philanthropists, celebrities, and business owners are pulling together their resources to bring children of color to see the film “Black Panther.”

Elementary school students in Detroit, middle school students in Atlanta and students living Los Angeles public housing all have been surprised in recent days with free tickets and transportation to experience a movie that is captivating black communities nationwide.

The movement began in January after former ESPN “SportsCenter” host Jemele Hill called out prominent Detroiters to help young children in the city get seats to see “Black Panther.”

“Black Panther” is about the mythical and highly advanced African nation of Wakanda, where T’Challa, played by Chadwick Boseman, inherits the throne but is challenged by a Wakandan exile named Killmonger, played by Michael B. Jordan.

