Another Record High Temperature Falls

by Ben Lang

The temperature rose to 82 degrees in Montgomery at 12:00PM, breaking the old record of 81° set in 2011. We could also set new record highs on Thursday and Friday. In the meantime, expect a few isolated showers this afternoon with highs for many locations surging into the mid 80s. Lows tonight will be very mild, falling to the mid 60s. Thursday and Friday feature highs in the mid to upper 80s, with isolated showers possible each afternoon.

A better chance for rain and even a few thunderstorms arrives this weekend as a cold front pushes into the State. A few strong thunderstorms are possible Saturday/Sunday, but the overall weather setup doesn’t appear particularly conducive to severe weather. Additional rain is possible on Monday after the front moves through. Cooler temperatures will accompany that front, with highs back in the upper 60s to low 70s for the first half of next week, and lows in the 40s and 50s.