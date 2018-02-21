Challenges Filed Against Bobby Bright’s Republican Candidacy

by Alabama News Network Staff

Two challenges have been filed with the Alabama Republican Party, challenging Bobby Bright being on the GOP ballot in the race for Alabama’s Second Congressional District.

A hearing on the challenges is scheduled Saturday, February 24th, and a decision will be made whether to allow or deny him on the ballot.

The challenges are based primarily on Bright having served as a Democrat in the Congressional seat from 2009 until 2011.

Bright said in a statement, “The challenges, which contain inaccuracies and downright falsehoods, are simply an effort by one or more of my opponents to remove me from this race. Over the years, there have been many former Democrats welcomed into the Republican Party including Ronald Reagan, Donald Trump, Kay Ivey, Richard Shelby, and numerous members of our Legislature. I will place my trust in the Alabama Republican Party Candidate Committee to make a decision that will allow the good people of the Second Congressional District to choose who will represent them in Congress.”

The Republican primary is scheduled for June 5th.