Cyber-Criminals Attack Wallace Community College Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Some employees at Wallace Community College Selma have become the victims of cyber-criminals.

Attorneys representing the college say the employees were the victim of an email phishing attack.

They say a request was made from what appeared to be a legitimate email address for certain employee W-2 information.

They say some W-2 forms were provided before the college discovered the fraudulent requests.

They say since becoming aware of the issue — the college has notified affected individuals and contacted law enforcement and tax authorities.

They say the college is also working to reduce the impact of the attack on victims by offering credit monitoring — identity protection services and other resources.

The college is encouraging victims to file their 2017 tax returns as soon as possible.

College officials say they will continue to provide information security awareness training for all employees.