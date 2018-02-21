New Non-stop Air Service from Montgomery to Orlando

by Ellis Eskew

“Non-stop service from MGM to Orlando Sanford!”

The announcement was met with cheers at the Montgomery Regional Airport Wednesday.

Via Airlines representatives say this new partnership with Montgomery will be a lot more convenient for travelers.

“For the city of Montgomery and the region, right now there are a handful of passengers that are buying their tickets in Montgomery and flying all the way to Orlando. But there is a much, much larger group of passengers that are driving to Atlanta or Birmingham to catch an airplane or flying to those airports to catch an aircraft to go north or south. It’s very time consuming, it’s very inconvenient and very difficult on a family,” said Donald Bowman with Via Airlines.

As for the airplanes, we’re told all passengers will enjoy either a window or aisle seat.

“It’s a 50-passenger jet. All the bells and whistles of a full size airliner, just a little bit smaller. These particular jets have a single row of seats on the left side of the aisle and two seats on the right, which means there are no middle seats,” said Bowman.

The service will begin on May 14th just in time for the summer travel season.

“Bringing us access in about an hour’s flight to all that central Florida has to offer to those world class attractions to Daytona Beach, Port Canaveral,” said Jeremiah Gerald, Director of Air Service Strategy and Marketing for Montgomery Regional Airport.

According to the Via Airlines website, a one-way ticket to Orlando from Montgomery will be about $100.