Police Working Deadly Officer Involved Shooting in West Montgomery

by Darryl Hood

A Montgomery police officer was shot while encountering an armed male suspect fleeing from another shooting in the 1600 block of Westcott St. Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the suspect was later shot and killed near the intersection of Hill and Jordan Streets.

Because it is in officer involved shooting, the State Bureau of Investigation will work the case.

Keep checking www.alabamanews.net for updates to this developing story.