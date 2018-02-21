More Record Warmth Today

by Ryan Stinnett

Montgomery set a record high Tuesday of 83°, smashing the old record of 80° set back in 2011. For our Wednesday, new day same forecast as our taste of late spring continues across the state. We will once again see more sunshine than clouds in most locations across Central Alabama today and that will allow temperatures to reach into the lower and mid 80s across much of the area, which set more record highs. For Montgomery today, the record is 81° set back in 2011, we are forecasting 84° in the Capital City. Also like yesterday, there will be a few light showers dotting the radar this afternoon, but nothing too intense or widespread. For tonight, a very mid night with a passing shower or two, lows in the lower to mid 60s for most of us.

ACROSS THE USA: Several days of heavy rainfall will lead to flash flooding and river flooding from the Southern Plains to the Southern Great Lakes. A band of freezing rain is forecast across portions of the Southern Plains into the Middle Mississippi Valley.

MORE WARM DAYS: For the rest of the work week, the approaching front will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow night, but no risk of severe storms despite the warmth. Showers and storms remain possible Thursday as the front stalls out. That front will then move northward Thursday night, and Friday looks warm with only isolated showers. Highs will remain well up in the upper 70s and lower 80s these days as the unseasonably warm late winter pattern continues.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Not much change Saturday; it will be a partly sunny, warm day with a few scattered afternoon showers or storms possible; the high will be close to 80°. Showers and storms become more likely Saturday night into Sunday morning, as another cold front approaches. SPC maintains a risk of severe storms over the northwest corner of Alabama Saturday night, but the threat for the rest of the state for now looks low. Sunday will be cooler with rain ending during the morning, most likely. The high will be back in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK AND BEYOND: The front looks to stall across the state early next week and we will need to mention the chance for showers through midweek. It will be cooler and we will see highs mostly in the 60s next week. Still no sign of any freezing temperatures for the next 10 days, but global model output suggests potential for cold shots in March as the Arctic Oscillation and the North Atlantic Oscillation headed into negative territory, it certainly opens the door for sharp cold snaps as we get into March. And, in turn, brings up the potential for active thunderstorm days. Winter is far from over yet in Alabama folks…

Have a great day!

Ryan