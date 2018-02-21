Spring fever is in the air !

by Shane Butler

Spring fever is in the air and there’s a good chance you catch it sometime this week. Temperatures will continue climbing into the 80s for highs and only falling into the 60s overnight. We carry a slight chance of showers each day but most spots stay dry through Saturday. A frontal boundary heads into the area Saturday night into Sunday. We expect showers and t-storms to develop and move along the boundary through our area. The front will stall and keep a good chance for rain over us through Monday. Rainfall potential Sunday through Monday evening will range between .50 to 1 inch. The chance for rain sticks around through the middle of next week. The spring like warmth will take a break as temps drop to about where they should be for this time of the year.