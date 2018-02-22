Alabama Lawmakers Speak Out on Gun Violence

by Ellis Eskew

Our Alabama representatives in Washington are speaking out about the latest gun debate.

Senator Richard Shelby and Congresswoman Martha Roby say they are both pro-Second Amendment. But they also agree something needs to be done when it comes to gun violence.

“We gotta deal with the mental health issue of people getting guns,” said Shelby. “And I think we can tighten up on background checks. And we are probably going to have to figure schools to have somebody trained for security at these schools because we got 300 and something million people. We got a lot of great people but we also have some bad folks.”

Rep. Roby said, “You can’t legislate against evil. So we just need to be very careful. We need to take a look at the laws we already have on the books and make sure those are being implemented the way they are intended.”

Congresswoman Terri Sewell also said after the shooting last week it was time for Congress to take action. She said in part,

it’s “time to strengthen background checks and ban bump stocks and close the gun show loophole.”