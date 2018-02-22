Southlawn Elementary Closing Early Today
School Reports Electrical Problems
Announcement from Montgomery Public Schools:
Due to a power outage at Southlawn Elementary, the students will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m.This only impacts Southlawn Elementary. Parents who pick-up their children should plan to do so at 11:30. Buses will leave the school at 11:30 as well.Parents are being notified by telephone and email.
Please help us notify parents. And please emphasize that this only impacts Southlawn ELEMENTARY.