Southlawn Elementary Closing Early Today

School Reports Electrical Problems
Tim Lennox,
Posted:
Updated:

by Tim Lennox

Announcement from Montgomery Public Schools:
 
Due to a power outage at Southlawn Elementary, the students will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m.This only impacts Southlawn Elementary. Parents who pick-up their children should plan to do so at 11:30. Buses will leave the school at 11:30 as well.
Parents are being notified by telephone and email.
Please help us notify parents. And please emphasize that this only impacts Southlawn ELEMENTARY.  

