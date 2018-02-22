Students Gather at the State Capitol in Support of Higher Education

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Students from the state’s public college and universities descended on the state capital Thursday to remind lawmakers about the importance of higher education.

It was all part of the 19th annual Higher Education Advocacy Day.

More than a thousand college students marched to the Alabama State House in a show of support for higher education.

“The purpose is to show the legislators who we are, to really put a face to the higher ed students. I think sometimes things get lost in the numbers but we’re real people we’re students and we’re here to make a difference,” said UAB student Samuel Moss.

Organizers made changes to this year’s event.

They replaced the rally at the state house with a luncheon on the Capitol lawn.

AHEP officials say the state’s fourteen public universities provide a $20 billion dollar annual economic impact in Alabama.