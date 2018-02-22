T-storms Ahead For The Weekend

by Shane Butler

The ridge of high pressure to our east remains strong and spring-like warmth continues for our area. 80 plus degree temps will be reached both Friday and Saturday. We can’t rule out a passing shower but most spots stay dry during this same time period. A cold front will make a run at us on Sunday. The chance for rain will increase and t-storms will be possible along and ahead of the frontal boundary. A few storms could be strong or possibly severe Sunday. The front stalls and it stays wet around here through Monday. Rainfall potential of 1 inch is possible over the area. We’re in between systems Tuesday into Wednesday with more rain heading into the region Thursday. No record warmth is on tap for next week. Looks like temps will cool a bit but still remain above the average highs for this time of the year.