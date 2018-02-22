Update: Concordia College in Selma to Close

by Alabama News Network Staff

Update: As Alabama News Network reported more than two weeks ago, the future of Concordia College Alabama in Selma was uncertain because of major financial challenges. Interim Transition Officer Dr. James Lyons has now made it official that the college will close at the end of the spring semester.

In a written statement, he says, “For the past few years the Board of Regents, in conjunction with the college administration has worked assiduously to find ways to bolster the financial position of Concordia and provide greater fiscal stability. This has included budget reductions, staff reductions, personal appeals for support and consideration of establishing a foundation whose proceeds would assist students in paying their tuition and fees.”

Lyons told Alabama News Network earlier this month that he had been working with an investor from Taiwan who had shown some interest in taking over the college. He said millions of dollars would be needed to address ongoing financial issues at the institution.

Currently, Concordia College Alabama has around 450 students and 100 employees.

The college says students will get help with their education goals while faculty and staff will receive aid in finding new positions. Concordia College Alabama will develop a Teach-Out Plan to be submitted to the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges for approval. Concordia says it will inform state and federal agencies of its decision.

“The Board of Regents deeply appreciates the work of the faculty, staff and others who have worked tirelessly and at personal sacrifice to keep Concordia College Alabama viable. We wish the the Lord’s blessings as they move to other positions,” Lloyd Probasco, chairman of the Board of Regents, said.

Concordia College Alabama was founded as Alabama Lutheran College in 1922 to prepare teachers in the state’s Black Belt. In 1962, it became an institution of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, from which it had received support throughout its history.