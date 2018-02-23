Cold Front Heading Our Way

by Shane Butler

A cold front is moving our way this weekend. The front will bring rain and slightly cooler air once it has passed the area. In the mean time, we expect temps back in the 80s along with a few showers Saturday. Our chance for rain increases as the frontal boundary moves through the area Sunday. A line of strong to possibly severe storms will make their way across the state. The main threat will be damaging winds and heavy rain. We are monitoring a low end tornado threat as well. Looks like the frontal boundary will stall over the area keeping the rainy conditions in place through Monday. Rainfall potential of 1-2 inches will be possible from Sunday into Monday. We go in between systems Tuesday but more rain is ahead for the mid and latter half of the upcoming work week.