Alabama Education Association Files Lawsuit to Halt Sale Of Georgia Washington Middle School.

by Jalea Brooks

A law suit is filed in an effort to stop the sale of a Montgomery Middle school.

The Alabama Education Association has announced that they are taking legal against interim state Superintendent, Ed Richardson over the sale of Georgia Washington Middle School.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of 3 Montgomery Public school employees. Attorney’s with the AEA say that Richardson does not have the legal authority to sell Georgia Washington Middle School or any property in the school system.

Representatives of the AEA said the lawsuit comes after constant public outcry, since the release of Richardson’s MPS intervention plan that included closing Georgia Washington along with 3 elementary schools.

The law suit alleges that even under intervention law it is illegal for any one other than the Montgomery Co. School Board to sell any real property within MPS. Attorneys say the sell of Georgia Washington to the Town of Pike Road, has always been a conflict of interest for the Interim superintendent because of his previous involvement in the creation of the Pike Road School system.

The lawsuit requests a temporary halt of the sale of the school until the legality of Richardson’s involvement in the school’s sale is resolved.

Pike Road’s mayor, Gordon Stone and MPS Chief Administrative officer, Reginald Eggleston are also named in the lawsuit.Though the 3 other schools that are also slated to close under Richardson’s intervention plan are not.

A hearing on the lawsuit is scheduled for Monday, February 25th.