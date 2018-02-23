Another Record High Possible; Some Strong Storms This Weekend

by Ben Lang

We’re well on our way to tying another record high temperature today in Montgomery. The current record is 83 degrees from 1996, and as of 11AM the temperature at Dannelly Field is 80°. A few isolated showers are possible this afternoon, but otherwise we should see a decent bit of sun with a partly cloudy sky. Tonight will be mild with lows near 60.

Yet another record high temperature is possible on Saturday afternoon. A few isolated showers will be possible during the day, but the larger focus will be Saturday night into early Sunday morning. A few strong to severe storms will be possible during that timeframe, with the primary risk being strong straight line winds. A tornado or two can’t be ruled out, but looks like that threat will remain well to our north and west. Still, stay weather aware this weekend, and stay up to date on weather updates through our App and on Facebook/Twitter (search for the Alabama Weather Network). The strong thunderstorm threat should decrease Sunday afternoon, but rainfall is likely to continue into Monday. The second half of Monday and Tuesday trend drier, but more rain is possible by the middle of next week.

A cold front will also swing through the state on Sunday, providing a return of cooler air. Highs on Sunday top out near 70 degrees, and Sunday night lows drop into the low 50s. Monday’s high temperatures will be near 70 degrees. Monday night could be our coolest with lows back in the upper 40s. We’re still rather warm next Wednesday through Friday, with highs in the mid 70s.