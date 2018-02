Authorities Need Your Help Finding Man Reported Missing

by Alabama News Network Staff

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating 28-year-old Kaleb Carter Fannin.

He was last seen at his residence in Montgomery on February 18.

Authorities say Fannin may be traveling to Talladega, Alabama in a 2006 white Ford Taurus with tag

number 4AF8574.

Anyone who has any information regarding the whereabouts of Kaleb Carter Fannin, is asked to contact the Prattville Police Department at (334) 595-0208.