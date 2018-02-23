Civil Rights Pioneer James Meredith to Speak in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Civil rights pioneer James Meredith is scheduled to speak at a church service in Montgomery on Sunday. He is the man who integrated the Univ. of Mississippi as a student in 1962.

Meredith will speak at 11 a.m. at 2 Cities Church, which is located at 162 Lee Street in downtown. A book signing and lunch will follow.

In the time since he made history at Ole Miss, he was shot during his later civil rights activities. Meredith is now 85 years old and says he’s on a mission from God.

“It is past time for Alabama and Mississippi to renew their program of moral character and rebuilding a high level of morality in our society,” Meredith told Alabama News Network by phone this week.

More info: 2 Cities Church