Closure of Concordia College Alabama Stuns Selma Community

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Word that Concordia College Alabama will be closing its doors at the end of the semester has people in Selma feeling surprised and upset.

Concordia officials say the college was unable to find investors to help with major financial challenges that continue to linger at the school.

News of the school’s closing has stunned people around town.

The private historically black Christian college has been part of the fabric of the Selma community for nearly a hundred years.

“That’s a lot of history, a lot of students, a lot of faculty, staff, administrators, a tremendous impact on the history of Selma,” said Major Madison.

Concordia College Alabama was founded in 1922.

It has around 400 students and employs about 150 people.