Pike County Kidnapping Suspect Arrested

by Alabama News Network Staff

The man wanted in connection with a violent alleged kidnapping in Pike County has been arrested.

According the U.S. Marshals, Timothy Latty, 42, was arrested in the parking lot of the Bass Pro Shops in Leeds Friday afternoon.

Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas tells Alabama News Network, Latty, had been staying with Joseph Chancellor, 55, when Latty told Chancellor he needed to go to Birmingham earlier this week.

Thomas says when they were north of Troy, Chancellor let Latty out of the car.

The sheriff says that’s when Latty assaulted Chancellor, got into the drivers seat, and held Chancellor at knifepoint.

Irondale police say Chancellor was able to get away, and drive to a gas station for help.

Now Latty is facing robbery, kidnapping, and assault charges.

Latty is being held in the Jefferson County Jail.