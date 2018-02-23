More Record Warmth Before Weekend Storms

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY/SATURDAY: Not a lot of change in the forecast these two days as the bulk of the rain and storms will be north and west of Alabama as the strong upper ridge will provide more very warm late winter days today and tomorrow; with a partly sunny sky we rise into the lower 80s, which will be right around the record highs, and any showers should be few and far between today and showers during the day Saturday should be widely spaced.

STORMS SUNDAY MORNING: The main window for heavier storms will come from about 3AM through 12 NOON Sunday as the front finally has enough of a southern push to make it all the way into Alabama. Thunderstorms will pack a punch as they enter the northwest part of the state late Saturday night; they will have potential for strong winds and small hail. We can’t rule out a small, isolated tornado as well. But, as the storms move deeper into Alabama during the pre-dawn hours Sunday, the air will be more stable, and the better dynamics will lift away to the north. But, as we all know, when it comes to thunderstorms, you have to “expect the unexpected”…so we will keep an eagle eye on radar early Sunday morning.

Rain amounts will be in the 1/2 to 1 inch range with the frontal passage and the rain will end from northwest to southeast Sunday, and the day will be much cooler with a high close to 70 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: The front will become stationary over Alabama Sunday night, and we will need to mention a chance of rain Monday for about the southern two-thirds of the state with a high in the upper 60s. Tuesday looks dry for now, but a chance of showers will return Wednesday and Thursday. Highs for most of the week will be in the 70s.

WE ARE NOT DONE WITH WINTER:: The Arctic Oscillation/North Atlantic Oscillation continues to trend negative as we get into March, opening the door for sharp cold snaps. Remember, the average date of the last freeze in Montgomery March 8, so it is WAY too early to even think about planting anything that would be harmed by a freeze.

Have a great day!

Ryan