State Rep. Ken Johnson Will Not Seek Re-Election

Endorses Republican Prouncey Robertson

by Jonathan Thomas

Citing family responsibilities and business obligations, State Rep. Ken Johnson (R – Moulton) on Friday announced that he will not seek re-election to the House District 7 seat he has held since 2010.

“I am the father of a quadriplegic son, and during the long absences from home that service in Montgomery demands, my wife and family have taken on an inordinate amount of responsibility for his substantial care,” Johnson said. “In addition, focusing on my duties as state representative has taken needed time away from my business commitments over the past few years.”

“Serving the citizens of House District 7 has been among the greatest honors of my life, and I will leave office with the firm knowledge that the legislation I helped pass has made Alabama a better and more prosperous place to live,” he said

Johnson noted that he had filed qualifying papers to seek re-election in order to ensure the Republican Party had a strong standard bearer for the seat, but he has determined that Proncey Robertson’s recent entrance in the race has given him the comfort level necessary to step aside.

“Proncey Robertson is a good, honest, and deeply conservative man, and he will be a great candidate,” Johnson said. “He has my full support and endorsement.”

Johnson serves as chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, as vice chairman of the House Ways and

Means General Fund Committee, which annually allocates almost $2 billion to non-education state agencies, and also holds a seat on the House Insurance Committee.

Among the legislation he has successfully guided to passage is a high-profile measure allowing mid-wives to practice in Alabama.

Johnson is employed by Trinity Advisor Group and also owns and operates Global Sourcing Service Incorporated. He and his wife, Regina, have four children and five grandchildren.