Teenage Student Arrested in Millbrook Terrorist Threat Investigation

by Alabama News Network Staff

Millbrook police say they’ve arrested a 15-year-old student in connection to a terrorist threat investigation at Stanhope Elmore High School. Police say school officials contacted them Thursday after getting information from several students who said another student made statements about firearms and harming students.

Police say they investigated and learned the student in question had recently moved out of Stanhope Elmore’s attendance zone and to a nearby city.

This morning, police say they detained the student during the opening period at Stanhope Elmore. The teenager has been charged with making terrorist threats and taken to the Montgomery Co. Youth Facility while he awaits a hearing in Elmore Co. juvenile court.

Police Chief P.K. Johnson says there was a lot of misinformation spread about the case through social media. He says the school was never put on lockdown. He says he won’t discuss the details of threats.