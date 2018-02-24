Alabama Severe Weather Sales Tax Holiday Runs Through Sunday

by Alabama News Network Staff

The state of Alabama is observing its annual sales tax holiday on severe weather preparedness items from February 23-25. This means certain equipment, gear and supplies will be exempt from the state’s 4% sales tax.

Some counties and cities are dropping their local taxes as well, meaning shoppers in some areas won’t pay any sales tax on those items through the weekend.

Check here to see if your county or city is dropping its local tax.

Tax-exempt items include the following, priced at $60 or less:

Battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Batteries

First-aid kits

Cell phone charger

Two-way radios

Manual can openers

Tarps and plastic sheeting

Duct tape

Fire extinguishers

Tie-down kits, bungee cords or rope