Alabama Severe Weather Sales Tax Holiday Runs Through Sunday
The state of Alabama is observing its annual sales tax holiday on severe weather preparedness items from February 23-25. This means certain equipment, gear and supplies will be exempt from the state’s 4% sales tax.
Some counties and cities are dropping their local taxes as well, meaning shoppers in some areas won’t pay any sales tax on those items through the weekend.
Check here to see if your county or city is dropping its local tax.
Tax-exempt items include the following, priced at $60 or less:
Battery-powered or hand-crank radio
Batteries
First-aid kits
Cell phone charger
Two-way radios
Manual can openers
Tarps and plastic sheeting
Duct tape
Fire extinguishers
Tie-down kits, bungee cords or rope
|