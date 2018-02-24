“Black to the Future” Gala Benefits Local Organization’s Youth Programs

by Danielle Wallace

One local organization invited everyone out to a night of food and entertainment for a good cause at the Renaissance in downtown Montgomery.

The organization “That’s My Child” held their annual “Black to the Future Gala” Saturday. The gala featured several local food vendors and a silent auction. This year’s fundraising goal is $30,000 to benefit the organization’s programs that mentor through the arts and entrepreneurship for the youth.

“It’s just a good time for the vendors to come out. Everyone’s highlighted-take pictures and just to have a good time and represent the organization. All of the food vendors as you can see are really good out here and it’s just a good time for the community to come together and show their support,” says Executive Director Charles Lee.

Last year the organization raised $15,000 during their gala.

To learn more about the mission of “That’s My Child” you can visit their website www.thatsmychildmgm.org