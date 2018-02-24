GOP Rejects Challenge to Bobby Bright Candidacy

He'll be on Primary Ballot in June.

by Tim Lennox

Former Democratic 2nd District Congressman and Montgomery Mayor Bobby Bright will be able to run as a Republican for his old seat in the June Republican Primary.

Bright went before a closed door GOP committee meeting in Montgomery this afternoon to address a challenge to his candidacy.

The challenger said Bright was too tied to the Alabama Democratic Party to be on the GOP ballot. Bright told the committee he was considered the most conservative Democrat in Congress and had decided his philosophy aligned more with the GOP.

The party committee heard about fifteen minutes of testimony, deliberated for a shorter period…and emerged to announce the challenge had been rejected.

The winner of the Primary elections–Republican and Democratic–will go up against each other in the November General Elections. Bright is trying to unseat Martha Roby, the Republican incumbent, who defeated Bright after his one term.

You’ll find a list of all five GOP 2nd District primary candidates HERE.

The Democratic primary candidates for the 2nd District are Tabitha Isner and and Audri Scott Williams.

Both primary elections are on June 5th.