Rain and Storms, Some Strong, Arrive Overnight

by Ben Lang

It was another record breaking day with an official high temperature of 84 in Montgomery, breaking the old record of 83 from last year. As we transition into the overnight, rain and storms return to our forecast. Some of those storms could be strong, but the severe threat appears very low for early Sunday morning. Rain and storms will arrive in west Alabama by 3-4 AM, and track east through the early morning hours. The leading edge should reach Montgomery between about 7 and 9 AM. Quickly following the rain and storms will be a cold front that keeps temperatures cooler for Sunday afternoon. Temperatures tonight will still be near 70 around midnight, and steady fall as the front pushes through Sunday. Most spots will hover in the lower 60s by Sunday afternoon.

Rain will continue behind the front as it stalls out near the gulf coast. It will be near enough to us through Monday, allowing for rain to continue through at least the morning hours. Drier conditions are expected by the afternoon though, with high temperatures near 70 degrees. Tuesday looks like a dry and mostly sunny day, with highs in the low to mid 70s. More rain and possibly thunderstorms are back in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs each days should still reach the 70s, but cooler temperatures return Friday and next weekend. Highs will be in the 60s with lows in the 40s and 50s. We should finally break the rainy weekend streak next weekend, with dry and sunny conditions expected.