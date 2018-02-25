2nd Anniversary of Greg Gunn Shooting Death

Montgomery Police Officer headed to trial for the death

by Tim Lennox

Friends and family of Gregory Gunn marked the 2nd anniversary of his death this afternoon with prayers on the site of his death in 2016.

Gunn was shot and killed by a white Montgomery Police officer as he walked home in his neighborhood from a card game. Gunn was unarmed. Officer Arron Smith is charged with murder in Gunn’s death.

On Friday the Alabama Supreme Court rejected a request by Smith’s lawyers that the judge in the case be removed because of an online post he made in which he told of being stopped by an officer, saying it was a case of “walking while black”.

The next step will be setting a trial date.