Hyundai Issues Recall Over Break-Away Steering Wheel

Vehicles were manufactured at Montgomery Hyundai plant

by Jonathan Thomas

Hyundai has recalled tens of thousands of 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport. Hyundai says some of Santa Fe vehicles are at risk for the steering wheel breaking away from the steering column. Roughly 43,900 vehicles are included in Hyundai’s recall. Hyundai will notify impacted owners of the recalled vehicles starting in March, and if necessary, will repair the vehicles at no cost.

The cars were assembled at the huge Hyundai plant in Montgomery.

For more information on the recalls, visit http://www.safercar.gov