Another Round Of Rain And Storms Tonight and Monday

by Ben Lang

Cooler air and rain returned today thanks to a cold front. There’s still rain falling across about the northern half of our area, and the rest of central and south Alabama are in store for more later on tonight and through at least the first half of Monday.

Some of the heaviest rain looks to be between about midnight and 7AM Monday. Temperatures remain cool overnight with lows in the upper 50s. The Monday morning commute will be wet but mild with temps in the 60s. Most of the rain tapers off towards the afternoon, but clouds hang tough overhead. Monday afternoon high temperatures range from the upper 60s to low 70s. Monday night will be cool with lows near 50 degrees.

Tuesday will be our dry day in between weather systems, with a decent bit of sunshine and highs in the mid 70s. More rain arrives Wednesday and Thursday with the arrival of our next cold front. That front will drop temperatures into the mid 40s Thursday night, with highs in the 60s for Friday through next Sunday. However, it does appear that we will finally break the rainy weekend streak, with sunshine expected for next Saturday and Sunday.