Search Warrant Being Executed In Elmore Involving 20 Year Old Missing Person Case
Traci Pittman Kegley, 30 years of age, on the Sunday morning of April 26, 1998, left
her residence in Eclectic, Alabama, enroute to the Maness BP Convenience Store located at the corner of U.S. 231 North and Redland Road in Wetumpka, Alabama. Kegley had
her two-year- old daughter with her.
The following morning at 9:00 am, her 1993 Geo Storm was found abandoned on Old
Georgia Road (CR170) across from the T&H Grocery, with Kegley’s 2-year- old daughter
left unattended inside the vehicle. Kegley’s personal items, including her purse and
identification, were found at the scene. Kegley has not been heard from since.
On February 25, 2018, a search warrant was executed in Elmore County, based on
information from confidential sources received from CrimeStoppers, leading law
enforcement to believe evidence may be found pertaining to a missing person’s case from
1998. As a result of this warrant, a major search of approximately 300 acres of property
in eastern Elmore County is being searched by multiple law enforcement agencies.
The Governor of the State of Alabama has issued a $10,000 reward for information
leading to the arrest and conviction of the guilty person or persons. Entitlement to this
reward includes only private citizens and does not include members of any government
law enforcement agency or their blood relatives. Additionally, CrimeStoppers has issued
a $1,000 reward to be paid 30 days within an arrest.
If you have information, which may assist law enforcement in this case, please call the
Alabama State Bureau of Investigation at 1-800- 392-8011, CrimeStoppers at 334-215-
STOP (7867), the SBI office at 334-242- 1142 or the Elmore County secret witness line at
334-567- 5227.