Search Warrant Being Executed In Elmore Involving 20 Year Old Missing Person Case

by Jonathan Thomas

Traci Pittman Kegley, 30 years of age, on the Sunday morning of April 26, 1998, left

her residence in Eclectic, Alabama, enroute to the Maness BP Convenience Store located at the corner of U.S. 231 North and Redland Road in Wetumpka, Alabama. Kegley had

her two-year- old daughter with her.

The following morning at 9:00 am, her 1993 Geo Storm was found abandoned on Old

Georgia Road (CR170) across from the T&H Grocery, with Kegley’s 2-year- old daughter

left unattended inside the vehicle. Kegley’s personal items, including her purse and

identification, were found at the scene. Kegley has not been heard from since.

On February 25, 2018, a search warrant was executed in Elmore County, based on

information from confidential sources received from CrimeStoppers, leading law

enforcement to believe evidence may be found pertaining to a missing person’s case from

1998. As a result of this warrant, a major search of approximately 300 acres of property

in eastern Elmore County is being searched by multiple law enforcement agencies.

The Governor of the State of Alabama has issued a $10,000 reward for information

leading to the arrest and conviction of the guilty person or persons. Entitlement to this

reward includes only private citizens and does not include members of any government

law enforcement agency or their blood relatives. Additionally, CrimeStoppers has issued

a $1,000 reward to be paid 30 days within an arrest.

If you have information, which may assist law enforcement in this case, please call the

Alabama State Bureau of Investigation at 1-800- 392-8011, CrimeStoppers at 334-215-

STOP (7867), the SBI office at 334-242- 1142 or the Elmore County secret witness line at

334-567- 5227.