Annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee in Selma Set to Kickoff

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The 53rd Bridge Crossing Jubilee in Selma is set to officially kick off later on this week.

Jubilee organizers are putting the finishing touches on their plans for the event.

The Jubilee features more than 40 separate events that commemorate the Selma voting rights movement.

Organizers say this year a Poor People’s Campaign Rally has been added.

“When Dr. King was assassinated 50 years ago that was his last work, working on the Poor People’s Campaign,” said Sam Walker.

“And so we’re going to pick it up 50 years later and carry it forward that Poor People’s Campaign effort spear-headed by Rev. William Barber.”

Jubilee organizers say a Gospel Concert will be held Sunday after the march this year to mark the 50th anniversary of Dr. King’s assassination.

For a complete list of events go to www.selma50.com and click on the schedule of events tab.