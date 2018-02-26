Arrest Made in Monday Morning Homicide in Montgomery

by Stefanie Hicks

An arrest has been made in an early morning homicide in Montgomery.

29-year-old Charlie Gardner is charged with murder in connection to the death of 38-year-old Benjamin Young. Police say they responded to the 3100 block of Crawford Street where they located an adult male who had sustained a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a dispute between the two.

Gardner is being held on $150,000 bond.