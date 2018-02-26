Extra: Sunny Day Dangers

by Alabama News Network Staff

Fun in the sun during Spring and Summer comes with a potentially deadly danger, and everyone – young or old, black or white, male or female – is at risk of skin cancer.

There are three main types of skin cancer: Basil cell, squamous cell, then melanoma.

According to statistics from the American Cancer Society, more people are diagnosed with skin cancer each year in the U.S. than all other cancers combined. While many skin cancer spots can be easily treated, statistics say One person dies of melanoma every hour.

Dr. Porcia Love is a dermatologist in Montgomery. She sees patients every day who notice something unusual happening with their skin. The pictures you are about to see aren’t pretty to look at, but seeing them could save your life.