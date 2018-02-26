LEAD Academy Still Searching for School Space

by Ellis Eskew

The first charter school in Montgomery is hitting a road block. But board members are not letting that stop them from moving forward.

LEAD Academy board members were ready to renovate the building that houses the Small Business Resource Center in downtown Montgomery. The plan was to begin with K-5 students and expand each year until the 12th grade.

But the Chamber of Commerce recently notified them the building would not be sold to them after all.

So now the search is on for another space before August.

“We definitely can start in 2019 because we can buy a building and renovate it between now and then. So that’s not the issue. The issue is finding a specific building that is already move in ready. We just don’t have time between now and August to do a ton of renovations,” said LEAD Academy Board Chair Charlotte Meadows.

Alabama News Network has tried to get in touch with the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce about why the building would not be sold to LEAD Academy. We have not heard back.