Not as Warm this Week

by Ryan Stinnett

WET MONDAY MORNING: A wet start to today, but through the day the rain should end and we are actually expecting to see a clearing sky for our Monday afternoon. Highs today will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Tonight will feature a clear sky and temps in the upper 40s.

DRY TUESDAY: Tuesday starts off day, and should be a very nice day with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the lower 70s with a mainly sunny sky. Clouds increase Tuesday night and a few showers are possible late in the day as our next storm system develops to the west. During the day Tuesday, a short wave digs into the Four Corners Area and rapidly ejects northeastward into the Plains and Mississippi Valley and will set the stage for severe weather west of Alabama for midweek.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: Severe storm are expected across the ARKLATEX Wednesday, but for Alabama it looks like just scattered showers and storms are expected with highs in the 70s. As the system moves east, at some point Thursday, a cold front will move into the state, and will bring the potential for showers and storms, some of which could be severe to impact Alabama. There is a lot to watch with this system in the coming days, but there appears to be plenty of dynamic forcing with enough instability to allow for storms…stay tuned for further details.

HEADING INTO MARCH: As the system exits, cooler and drier weather will settle in the state, and at this time, Friday through next weekend will be very nice. The days should feature plenty of sun with temperatures near seasonal values, highs in the lower upper 60s to lower 70s and lows in the 40s. Beyond next weekend, another potent system looks to impact Alabama around March 7th, and the long range models continue to show the development of a trough for the East Coast of the US. This pattern supports more chilly weather for the eastern half of the country, so I hope the coats have not been stored away just yet.

Have a great day!

Ryan