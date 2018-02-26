Turning A Bit Cooler

by Shane Butler

One front moves south of us but another one heads our way and brings rain back to the area later this week. In the mean time, skies will be clearing and temps cooling a bit overnight. Tuesday morning starts out in the upper 40s but with lots of sunshine highs will manage mid 70s by afternoon. Moisture will be on the increase and rain will follow on Wednesday. A warm frontal boundary will be lifting northward across the area. We expect scattered showers and t-storms to develop. Once the warm front is north of us a cold front sweeps in from the northwest. This boundary will help kickoff more showers and t-storms Thursday. The rain activity departs as high pressure moves in and we go back to sunny but cooler conditions Friday. At this point, it’s looking like sunny and dry conditions will stick around for the upcoming weekend.