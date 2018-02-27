David Burkette Wins the Democratic Runoff for Alabama Senate Seat

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery City Councilman David Burkette has won the Democratic primary runoff for Alabama Senate District 26. He defeated state Rep. John Knight.

The unofficial results are:

David Burkette 3,575 55%

John Knight 2,979 45%

The only votes left to be counted are provisional ballots. Election officials say they plan to tally those votes next week.

The seat became open when then-Sen. Quinton Ross resigned to become president of Alabama State University.

Burkette will move on to face Republican candidate D.J. Johnson on May 15.

But Alabama News Network political analyst Steve Flowers points out that whoever wins on May 15 will have to turn around and run in the regular state elections this year, without even having the chance to take a single vote in the Legislature which would have ended its session by then.

Burkette, Knight and Montgomery City Councilman Fred Bell, who was defeated in the primary, have all qualified for the June 5 Democratic primary. D.J. Johnson has qualified in the June 5 Republican primary. That means that the candidates will face each other again this year.