Former Dallas Co. EMA Director Pleads Guilty

by Alabama News Network Staff

According to District Attorney Michael Jackson, former Dallas County Emergency Management Agency Director Rhonda Abbott Johnson has pleaded guilty to using her office for personal gain.

Circuit Judge Collins Pettaway sentenced Abbott to a 10-year suspended prison sentence with five years probation and approximately $20,000 in restitution.

“Nobody is above the law. She abused her position and will now pay the price,” Jackson said.

Abbott’s husband, Bryan Johnson, still has a case pending against him, according to Jackson.

The couple was accused of using EMA and personal computers to pay bills and purchase personal items. Court documents say the money came from the Selma Dallas County Volunteer Fire Dept. and Rescue Squad bank account. Bryan Johnson served as a lieutenant for the rescue squad, according to court documents.