Golden Apple: Darien Ellis

by Ryan Stinnett

Our Golden Apple Award Winner this week comes from the Bullock County School System. In his 5th year of teaching, physical education teacher Darien Ellis from South Highland Middle School, wants you to know why physical education is important.

“I think PE is important because it is important for everyone to be healthy and to be physically active and a way for the students to get out of the classroom…I just think its important for everyone to play PE and to live a healthy lifestyle. That’s the most important thing,” says Ellis.

Congratulations Coach Ellis! If you know of a great educator we should recognize, you can nominate them by going to our website, Alabama News dot Net, click on the “Golden Apple” banner and fill out the nomination form.