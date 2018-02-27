Knight, Burkette Face Off In District 26 Senate Seat Run-Off Election

by Jalea Brooks

Voters in Alabama’s 26th district hit the polls Tuesday for the runoff election for state senate. Representative John Knight and City Councilman David Burkette are vying for a spot on the general election ballot.

District 26 includes West, South and North Montgomery as well as the Western edge of Pike Road. Both Senate hopefuls have been campaigning for a little over two months now since the primary election last December.As with most special elections both candidates say voter turnout was a concern headed into the race.

“This is a special election for an expired term” said Knight as he joined volunteers at the Beulah Baptist Church voting precinct “then we have another election coming up in June so it’s a little confusing to people”.

“You’d be surprised how many people don’t even know its election day” said Burkette while passing out lunches to election volunteers at the Fresh Anointing House Of Worship “we didn’t have two big headlines like we did with Doug Jones and Roy Moore, but this right here is much more important because its local”.

The district 26 senate seat was left vacant by Quinton Ross when he stepped down from the senate to become president of Alabama State University. The winner of the run-off election will face republican DJ Johnson in the general election on May 15th.