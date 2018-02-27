Montgomery Barbershop to Close After 50 Years

by Andrew James

A longtime barbershop in the Dalraida neighborhood of Montgomery will close its doors for the final time Wednesday. Silver Shears Barber and Style Shop opened 50 years ago.

A sign on the front door puts it simply, new owners want the unit, explains owner Mark Burleson. Now he’s making the decision to retire. In his 50 years in business, he’s cut the hair of senators, mayors and lawyers, and he says he treated them all the same.

He says when it comes to being a barber, it’s not just about the haircut, it’s also about connecting with them and building relationships. He says he will miss his customers.

“They all got a different story to tell, all of them are the best I’ve ever seen,” he explained.

“Hate to see him retiring because I sure would like to come back and let him cut my hair,” explained customer Ron Price-Williams.

Alabama News Network reached out to the owners of the shopping center, but they declined to comment. Burleson says he will continue to cut hair for his family.