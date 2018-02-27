Nigerian Government to Join Suit Against Alabama State University

by Andrew James

There’s a new development in the lawsuit filed by 36 Nigerian Students against Alabama State University. Now, the Nigerian Government is getting involved.

The lawsuit was filed against Alabama State University two years ago. In the lawsuit, the students allege that ASU misused or mishandled at least 800 thousand dollars meant for the students. Monday, the Nigerian Government officially filed a Motion to realign itself as a party plaintiff in this case against ASU.

One student, Success Jumbo, spoke out about his experience. He says many things including student health insurance and just getting textbooks has been very difficult.

“My college experience has been ruined, because I wasn’t allowed to do things that every other college student is doing,” he explained.

The students and attorneys are hopeful that new leadership at ASU can help solve this problem.

“I hope it will sober Alabama State University up and it’s new president, to realize that what these students are talking about is very serious and it’s not only having an adverse effect on them legally, but I would think public relations wise,” added Attorney Julian McPhillips.

Alabama State University officials released the following statement:

“The agreement regarding the education of the Nigerian students dates back to 2013 and has always been between the government of Nigeria and Alabama State University, not the individual students. Since the initiation of the agreement, ASU has adhered to and complied with every instruction and direction given to the University by the Nigerian government regarding that agreement,” said Kenneth L. Thomas, general counsel for Alabama State University. ASU has advised the Nigerian government through several letters that as a result of the University’s accounting over the last four years, the government is entitled to a $202,009.50 credit, which was deposited last year into a trust account at the federal courthouse in Montgomery, Ala. The University has yet to receive a response from the Nigerian government regarding the credit.”