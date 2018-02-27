Rain Is On The Way

by Shane Butler, (BI) Bilbo

High pressure will be moving farther east and this will allow clouds and rain to head our way. The clouds and possibly a few showers work into the area overnight. Showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two move over our region Wednesday. Southerly winds will provide the moisture and warmer air. Temps will manage mid to upper 70s for highs. A cold front moves our way on Thursday. This boundary will help continue the threat for showers and t-storms. We can’t rule out a few storms becoming strong as they move through here. The front is east of us and we dry out and cool down Friday. Highs drop into the 60s while upper 30s to lower 40s will be common Friday and Saturday night. As high pressure dominates our weather over the weekend, you can expect sunny and dry conditions both days. Looks like our next rain maker heads into the area around Tuesday of next week.