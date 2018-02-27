Rep. Johnny Mack Morrow Discusses Armed Volunteer Security Forces in Schools

by Danielle Wallace

For the past 5-years, a northern Alabama school system has seen the benefits of having emergency volunteer armed security forces in the event of an active shooter.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Johnny Mack Morrow spoke with media Tuesday, as Rep. Allen Farley pushes to make the measure a statewide law.

To fill the absence of resource officers for those schools, Morrow introduced the idea of having emergency volunteer armed security forces in 2013 to Franklin County.

“It’s working fine. That’s what my law enforcement officials and educators are saying. It’s working just fine,” says Morrow.

Now, Rep. Allen Farley wants to use Morrow’s bill as a template for the state of Alabama.

“This concept not for every county, I’ll be the first to admit that,” says Morrow.

But if county’s do take part who could be part of this force?

Yes, current employees can be part of the security force and it can be a teacher but so can a custodian. So can a secretary, so so can a assistant principal,” says Morrow.

Morrow says, it is for those that would be capable of being trained at a time where school shootings run rampant.

“Parents, grandparents, students, educators are feeling that they are unsafe in today’s schools and they are looking for alternatives to protecting themselves,” says Morrow.

This is not the only gun related legislation supported by Rep. Farley. He also supported the bill being debated that gets rid of concealed-carry pistol permits.