Runoff Results: Alabama Senate District 26

by Alabama News Network Staff

Here are the results for the Democratic Party primary runoff for Alabama Senate District 26.

Click here for the latest results

The candidates are Montgomery City Council member David Burkette and state Rep. John Knight of Montgomery. They were the top two finishers in the primary.

The district covers portions of Montgomery and Pike Road.

The seat became open when then-Sen. Quinton Ross resigned to become the president of Alabama State University.

The winner of the runoff will face Republican candidate D.J. Johnson in the general election on May 15.