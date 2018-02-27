Terrific Tuesday, Rain Returns Tomorrow

by Ryan Stinnett

A terrific Tuesday of weather is expected, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the lower 70s. Clouds return tonight as the front down to the south begins to move northward as a warm front and we can’t completely rule out the chance for a few showers late Tuesday night.

MIDWEEK RAIN AND STORMS: Wednesday will be a mostly cloudy day with occasional rain showers with the threat of a few thunderstorms Wednesday night. We note SPC has a risk of severe weather defined just west across the Lower Mississippi Valley, with a “marginal risk” clipping the northwest counties of our state.

Mild weather continues for Wednesday with a high near 70 degrees. A surface low will deepen northwest of Alabama, and by Thursday will be over Indiana with a trailing cold front. This front will bring some risk of strong storms part of the day Thursday, but for the models continue to show little surface based instability, and at this time the SPC does not have organized severe weather forecast on their “Day 3” outlook. Rain amounts Wednesday and Thursday should be around 1 inch for South/Central Alabama. This system will exit the state by late Thursday, and a cooler, drier air mass returns to the state.

FIRST WEEKEND OF MARCH: Friday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and cool. We start the day in the 40s, followed by a high in the 60s. Then, we will enjoy a dry weekend for a change with sunny pleasant days and clear chilly nights. Highs will be in the 65-70 degree range, with morning lows in the 40s. Enjoy the nice weekend weather because I believe this is the first weekend of 2018 where we have not had any threat of rain over the weekend.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be another dry day, but showers return Tuesday and Tuesday night with an approaching cold front. Cooler, drier air follows for the latter half of the week with cooler temperatures.

Have a great day!

Ryan