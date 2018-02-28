Clouds Today, Rain Tomorrow, and a Dry, Sunny Weekend

by Ben Lang

After a very pleasant and sunny Tuesday, clouds rolled back in early this morning and will hang tough through the day. A few isolated showers will be possible, but the chance to see rain will be 20% at best through tonight. High this afternoon will be in the mid and upper 70s south, but spots north and east of the I-85/I-65 junction will remain cooler. Tonight’s lows will be in the mid 60s, kept warm by a strong south breeze.

Monday morning will start cloudy with perhaps a few isolated showers. It will also be rather breezy. Sustained winds could be near 20 mph through the day. Also, a cold front will push into the area during the afternoon, bringing a round of rain and possibly a few rumbles of thunder. Severe weather is not expected since most of the rain will arrive just behind the front. Winds could be gusty even behind the front, but eventually start to subside through Thursday night. Dry and sunny conditions return Friday.

Friday morning will be a little cool, with temperatures starting out in the mid 40s. Afternoon highs rebound to the upper 60s. Friday night will be rather cold, with lows in the upper 30s. Saturday and Sunday afternoon look very nice, with sunshine and highs near 70 each day. More rain arrives by next Monday afternoon, with the best chance on Tuesday ahead of our next cold front.